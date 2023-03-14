The expert predicted the risk of a sharp weakening of the ruble with new bank closures in the US

March 14 - BLiTZ. If the American leadership fails to keep its banking sector in order, then the financial institutions of many countries will face problems, including the weakening of the national currency and Russia.

Such a statement after the collapse of three large US banks was made by the analytical department of AMarkets Artem Deev.

“The crisis is reducing the consumption of resources, and raw materials for the Russian economy are a key source of export earnings, which have already halved compared to last year. And the budget deficit is growing rapidly. Under such conditions, one can expect a sharp weakening of the ruble and strong imbalances in the country’s financial system and the economy as a whole,” — quotes specialist resource NEWS.ru.

BLiTZ wrote: billionaire Elon Musk’s decision to buy bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank shocked economists. Many do not understand why a billionaire needs a distressed asset. However, political scientist Vladimir Bruter urged not to call the deal meaningless.

The collapse of the bank will have an understandable impact on the entire high-tech industry, the expert is sure. Mask, as the owner of such enterprises, is not very profitable.

