The expert spoke about the consequences of attacks on Ukrainian fuel depots

By News Desk

Attacks on large Ukrainian warehouses of fuels and lubricants (fuels and lubricants) make life easier for Russian waxes on the line of contact, as they create a shortage of fuel for the VFU, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia.

“Large warehouses that have been destroyed will, first of all, put Ukrainian formations in an extremely difficult position, because they need thousands of tons per day,” he said.

In addition, problems with fuel destroy the system of state administration in Ukraine, the expert is sure.

“Ukraine, almost in its entirety, has switched to thousands of generators brought there, which work on fuel and lubricants. In this regard, we need to return to the destruction of fuel depots, because this will already undermine the foundations of the existence of the current Ukrainian government. It is simply impossible to organize the functioning of state systems there without fuel. This is an absolutely logical, correct and expected thing,” he said.

A storage facility for fuel and lubricants for military equipment of the VFU was destroyed in the Poltava region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on February 16.

On Thursday, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. In particular, in the Kirovohrad region, hits were recorded on an infrastructure facility in the Kropyvnytskyi district, local authorities reported. Separately, they announced a fire at an oil storage facility.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Combustible messengers: fuel depots destroyed in Poltava and Kirovograd

