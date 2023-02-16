The advancement of Russian troops in the Kremennaya area is of great importance – this allows you to go behind the lines of the enemy grouping that defends the city of Seversk in the DPR, military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia.

“As far as we know, our paratroopers broke through the first line of defense there and even reached the second. In recent months, we have been on the defensive, while the AFU has been on the offensive. Not one Ukrainian brigade was killed there. The terrain is difficult, wooded. But the Pskov paratroopers came, and things went better. Now the task is to repulse the enemy and take back the Krasny Liman, which we left when we retreated from the Kharkov region. Together with Liman, we will have to return what was then given away – this applies to both Kupyansk and Izyum, ”he said.

The only thing the enemy can do now is to hit the cities with the Hymars, the expert noted.

“Although they say that they are planning a shell shortage, they have both shells and missiles to shell peaceful cities,” Vasily Dandykin summed up.

In the Kremennaya area, Russian units continue to retake territories. In the Krasno-Limansky direction, units of the 67th, 92nd mechanized and 25th airborne brigades of the VFU were defeated by army aviation strikes, artillery fire from the Center group of troops, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on February 15.

“During the day, up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers and a Grad MLRS installation were destroyed in this direction,” said the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

They go through the forest: Russian troops are pushing the enemy near Kremennaya

