The liberation of the settlement of Krasnaya Gora in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is a step towards the encirclement of Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia, commenting on the latest successes of the Russian army in this direction.

According to him, after Krasnaya Gora, the turn of Paraskoveevka, another large suburb of Artemovsk, which is now being fought over, will come. After that, it will be possible with good reason to say that Artemovsk is in a semicircle.

“The coverage of Artemovsk from the north and south has already made it difficult to supply the Ukrainian group defending it. In fact, only one of the five roads leading to the city remained at her disposal. It is also under shelling, but it is still premature to talk about blocking it. Our assault squads are trying to advance not only in the suburbs, but also in the city itself. And it is already felt that the enemy is not the same as it was before. But quick success in Artemovsk will come only after the last road to the city is under direct fire. The situation with Krasnaya Gora will repeat itself, only on a larger scale,” said Vladislav Shurygin.

The expert recalled that the suburb of Artemovsk – Krasnaya Gora – was firmly held by Ukrainian formations until they were outflanked.

“After that, their will to resist quickly disappeared, and they retreated under the threat of complete encirclement. And not everyone managed to get out, for some it was already too late, ”he concluded.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation previously reported that the settlement of Krasnaya Gora in the Donetsk People’s Republic was liberated on February 13 by volunteers from assault squads. They were supported by rocket troops and artillery of the Southern Group of the RF Armed Forces.

Enemy losses in this area per day amounted to over 150 servicemen, four combat armored vehicles, six pickup trucks and two D-30 howitzers.

