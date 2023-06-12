The fare of Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will be decided after the trial report, know what will be the opening time

Vande Bharat Express has been scheduled for six hours five minutes to go from Patna to Ranchi. The train will reach Ranchi via six stations Jehanabad, Gaya, Koderma, Barkakana, Hazaribagh, Mesra. The fare of the train will be decided after the trial report. According to the information, the ticket fare for executive and economy class will be different.

Train can open from Patna at 6:55

During the trial on Monday, four jawans along with RPF sub-inspector Prashant Chowdhary went to Gaya for security. From there the RPF personnel of Dhanbad Railway Division boarded. RPF Inspector Sushil Kumar, Station Manager Sunil Kumar and other officers were present at Patna Junction. The technical staff who came from Chennai also accompanied in the train. He informed the driver about the technique of operation. According to the information, Vande Bharat Express is likely to be kept at 6:55 in the morning during regular operations from Patna. The return to Patna will be at 8:25 pm.

crowd taking selfies

A crowd of people was seen at Patna Junction regarding the trial run of Vande Bharat Express. There was a rush of people to take selfie with the train. People were busy taking selfies standing near the engine. Due to the high speed of the train during the trial run, announcements were made at Patna Junction also to maintain proper distance from the people.

Vande Bharat Express covered the distance from Patna to Jehanabad in 35 minutes, there was a crowd of selfie takers

Patna-Ranchi Janshatabdi opened two hours 20 minutes late

The Janshatabdi Express going from Patna to Ranchi opened two hours and 20 minutes late on Monday. The departure time of this train from Patna Junction is 6.10 am, but due to the trial run of Vande Bharat Express from Patna to Ranchi, Janshatabdi Express was opened at 8.30 am. Vande Bharat Express was flagged off from platform number 10 of Patna Junction at 6.55 am for trial run.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCCW576dn9k) )indian railways news