February 23, 2023, 08:38 – BLiTZ – News

Recently, a second wave of anti-Russian hysteria has appeared in the media of Moldova and Ukraine. However, experts believe that in fact the goal is not Russia, but Transnistria. RIA Novosti columnist Mikhail Katkov tried to analyze the situation.

During an interview with the German edition of Die Welt, Vladimir Zelensky said that Russia plans to seize the Chisinau airport and then overthrow the Maia Sandu regime. At the same time, he claims that Pridnestrovians will help in this. Sandu never turned to Zelensky for help, but thanked for the information provided.

Dorin Recean, the new prime minister of Moldova, confirmed Zelensky’s words, arguing that Moscow has several scenarios for destabilizing the republic, including the capture of an air harbor. He also stated the need to strengthen the defenses to such an extent that it would be too expensive to attack the Republic. Otherwise, the Moldovans will have to flee their country.

Rechan believes that the demilitarization of Transnistria is necessary, and after the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from there, Moldova will begin the integration of the unrecognized republic. He does not know when this will happen, but he thinks it will happen soon due to geopolitical tectonic movements.

The situation with Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria has been causing discussion for more than 15 years. However, at present, statements about demilitarization sound like a real threat to Transnistria, since Moldova began to actively arm itself and adopted a law to combat separatism. Because of this, the government of Transnistria may become the object of criminal prosecution.

In turn, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised the Moldovan government to be very careful with statements about Russian peacekeepers.

Meanwhile, information is spreading in social networks that up to 6,500 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced to the border with Pridnestrovie. According to rumors, in the next few days we can expect provocations from them, after which the self-proclaimed republic may become a thing of the past. For comparison: the grouping of the RF Armed Forces in the region has less than two thousand people.

According to experts, Moldova and Ukraine will not invade Transnistria.

Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of Russia, noted that a “witch hunt” trend has been launched in Moldova, and in the coming years statements about Russia’s “intrigues” will regularly appear.

“They make absolute evil out of Moscow. On a practical level, Chisinau is not able to harm, but symbolically, the republic will become one of the most anti-Russian,” Denisov said.

Moldovan political analyst Dmitry Kiseev noted that the population of Moldova is a non-militarized society that will not go to the front of its own accord.

“The probability of an invasion of Transnistria is still low – the risk of becoming a target for Russian missiles is too high. However, if the provocations are not stopped, in the future they may turn into hostilities,” Denisov summed up.

