The Federal Air Transport Agency announced the growth of transit flights from abroad through the Russian Federation

Since January, foreign airlines have increased transit flights through Russian airspace. This was announced on Tuesday, February 21, in the Federal Air Transport Agency.

“Using the shortest routes, foreign airlines of the South-East and Asia are gradually increasing their air transportation through the airspace of Russia. Since the beginning of January, there has been an increase in the daily number of transit flights by foreign airlines by 8%,” the ministry said.

According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, the largest number of flights – about 60 flights a day – are made by Chinese airlines, as well as the Indian Air India (20 flights a day) and the Belarusian Belavia (16 flights a day).

In addition, Philippine Air Lines and the Vietnamese airline Hang Khong Viet Nam have started transit flights through Russian airspace.

It is expected that during the summer period the number of daily flights will be increased.

Earlier, in January, it was reported that Armenian Airlines, a new airline from Armenia, formed in December 2022, plans to start flights to Russian cities this year.

In the same month, it became known that the Kuwaiti airline Jazeera Airways plans to launch flights to Moscow starting on February 2.