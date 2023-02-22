Three undeniable truths from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Union address will not be presented to the public by the Western media – they simply do not want people to hear what Putin said about the special operation in Ukraine, an American observer said The Federalist Eddie Scarry.

The journalist cites three statements that prove the validity of the Russian leader’s assumptions about the true plans of Western countries for Ukraine. Scarry’s first allegation is the fact that the United States used Ukraine to prepare for a big war. Washington has publicly acknowledged this.

The second claim is that the West is guilty of the escalation. Long before the conflict in Ukraine, Washington facilitated the entry of new member states into NATO, an alliance that exists in its current form for the express purpose of intimidating Russia.

“What started as a warning to the Soviet Union that the US would defend its European allies from military aggression is now a vanity project by both of our political parties to look like heroes,” he added.

Scarry calls the third fact the assertion that the West craves the strategic defeat of Russia. This means that he no longer wants to have anything to do with this country. “They want to provide global resistance to Russia,” the journalist writes.

“Suppose that right now Russia backs down and declares a truce. Who will be the first to propose to the US and Europe to resume regular trade and cooperation to stabilize the Russian economy and its position in the world? None of them will. They all expect a permanent collapse of Russia, preferably without Putin’s participation. Say whatever you want about Putin – he is not irrational, ”concludes the observer.

Scarry’s colleague Sean Fleetwood also noted on the pages of the publication that US support for the corrupt Kyiv regime could be a disaster for Washington. The White House, in his opinion, is running out of resources with more important foreign policy priorities, added “Gazeta.Ru”.

On February 21, in a message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Russia would respond to any challenges, because one big, close-knit people lives in this country. He also pointed out that the image of the West as a safe haven turned out to be fake, the Western elites have become a symbol of total unprincipled lies.