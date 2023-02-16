The Federation Council announced the “self-elimination” of the UN from the investigation of sabotage at the joint venture

The UN should investigate the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, but the organization has “withdrawn itself.” On February 16, Izvestia was told about this by the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council of Russia Vladimir Dzhabarov.

“Such investigations should be carried out by the UN, which has withdrawn itself so far – it says that it does not have the appropriate mandate. But this is an international terrorist act, we roughly believe in whose interests it was committed and, perhaps, even by whom, judging by the investigation that was published in the States, ”he said.

Dzhabarov recalled that the Russian side requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 in connection with new information regarding the explosion of gas pipelines.

“Let’s hope that our arguments will be heard and, most importantly, that we will draw public attention to the fact of this terrorist attack,” the senator concluded.

On the eve it became known that the Federation Council will offer the Russian Foreign Ministry to initiate an international investigation into the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published his own investigation, in which he pointed out, citing sources, that US divers planted explosives under gas pipelines during alleged NATO exercises, and the Norwegians activated it. He also noted that the White House’s motives were to force the FRG to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

Against the background of this investigation, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov noted that the United States of America is waiting for the consequences after the Hersh investigation. In turn, the editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that the United States would do everything to prevent Hersh’s publication from being widely publicized.

Shortly thereafter, the Pentagon denied US involvement in blowing up the gas pipelines.

Leaks on the SP and SP-2 gas pipelines were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.

