The Federation Council called “faded” Biden’s speech in Poland

Against the background of the message of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly, the speech of the American leader Joe Biden in Poland turned out to be rather “faded”. Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, told Izvestia about this.

“They can’t even be compared. Everything Biden said, he could repeat in any other country, at any small rally. Moreover, we have already heard all this many times, we have not heard anything new, ”he said.

Commenting on the assurances of the American leader that the West does not want the destruction of the Russian Federation, the senator noted: Moscow will no longer fall for such a lie, because “it knows the value of their words and promises.” The goal of destroying Russia is and has been for a long time, the parliamentarian pointed out.

On the issue of Russia’s decision to suspend participation in START-3, the politician recalled: Moscow does not withdraw from the treaty. However, if the American side conducts at least one test of new types of weapons, the Russian Federation will respond adequately, Dzhabarov predicted.

Biden spoke in the garden of the Royal Castle in Warsaw after talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda as part of his two-day visit. A few hours earlier, Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly took place. On February 20, the American leader visited Kyiv, where he announced the continuation of support for Kyiv, as well as the allocation of a new $460 million military aid package.

