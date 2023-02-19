The Federation Council called the Munich conference a place to hush up problems

The Munich Security Conference is built around the silence of important problems, and not the analysis of their causes, as is the case with the investigation into the undermining of the Nord Stream. This opinion was expressed on Sunday, February 19, by the Vice Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev in his Telegram channel.

“The Munich conference is definitely bad. It is designed to either hush up problems or pass them off as the machinations of dissidents, ”the senator wrote.

As an example, he cited the fact that at the conference they did not discuss the most “flashy” topic of undermining the Nord Streams, putting only the discussion of the Ukrainian conflict at the forefront.

Kosachev also drew attention to the fact that this state of affairs is not surprising, since “the operation to undermine was NATO, and because the Munich Conference is also NATO.”

“The order based on NATO rules, as the main one, provides for the exclusive right of NATO, first to unpunished mistakes, then to deliberate provocations, and now to terrorist sabotage,” Kosachev said, adding that in order to “cement such “rules” and The NATO elite gathers year after year in Munich.”

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published his own investigation. It claims that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercise in the Baltic Sea back in June 2022, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, he said, were to force the FRG to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

After that, on February 15, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Chairman of the Russian Federation to the World Organization, announced that the Russian side had requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 in connection with new information regarding the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

At the same time, the Federation Council announced its intention to invite the Russian Foreign Ministry to initiate an international investigation into the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. The corresponding decision was made by the upper house of parliament.

In turn, the deputy of the German Bundestag from the Left Party, Sevim Dagdalen, called the refusal to fully investigate the explosions at Nord Stream the apogee of Europe’s impotence in its feudal relations with the United States.

On February 16, American journalist John Dugan told Izvestia that he had received a letter from the European military, which contained evidence of US preparations for sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. He noted that during the NATO exercise Baltops-22, one of the participants saw how strange divers with boxes in deep-sea rebreathers MK-29 plunged under water.

Leaks at Nord Stream were discovered on 26 September. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The investigation was taken up by Denmark, Sweden and Germany, in the area of ​​​​responsibility of which the attacks occurred. Russia was not allowed to investigate.