The international and political damage that the United States will suffer after the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines will be enormous. On February 17, Izvestia was informed about this by Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs.

On February 15, American journalist Seymour Hersh, in an interview with Democracy Now, said that the disruption of Nord Stream would have dire consequences for the United States, “even to the point of potential withdrawal of some countries from NATO.”

Dzhabarov called the exit of some states from the North Atlantic Alliance unlikely, since “the countries that are in NATO are under the complete control of the Americans.”

“If the Germans, knowing that the gas pipeline, which, in fact, belongs to them, was blown up by the closest allies – the Americans – they are silent, they do not tell anything how they got water in their mouths. And the press is silent, and politicians. I don’t think that this (withdrawal of countries from NATO. – Ed.) will be, ”said the senator.

The politician noted that the act of such state terrorism, carried out to achieve commercial and political benefits, is something new in modern history.

“Such acts were committed during the years of world wars – in the First World War, large ships were sunk, in the Second World War, powerful ships were blown up. And to do this in peacetime, and it has nothing to do with Ukraine. This is due to the desire of the United States to redirect cash flows for gas in its direction, tear Germany away from cheap Russian gas and force it to buy expensive American liquefied gas, ”he said.

Dzhabarov recalled that the Russian side requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 in connection with new information regarding the explosion of gas pipelines.

“There will be a hearing on the 22nd, the flywheel will start spinning, because more and more countries are expressing surprise, many politicians are amazed. I don’t remember such cynicism in international relations for a long time,” he said.

According to the senator, the Americans have crossed all possible limits.

“What they did in the Middle East, in Asia, in Iraq, in Syria, in Afghanistan, few people in Europe were interested in, because it did not concern them. And what they have done with their closest ally in Europe – with the country-locomotive of the European Union – does not fit into any framework. Therefore, we will watch, the situation is developing very interestingly,” he concluded.

On February 8, journalist Hersh published his own investigation, in which he indicated, citing sources, that US divers planted explosives under gas pipelines during alleged NATO exercises, and the Norwegians activated it. He also noted that the White House’s motives were to force the FRG to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

On February 16, the State Duma adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream lines. It notes that the responsibility “for causing multibillion-dollar damage” to the energy infrastructure of Russia and a number of European countries, as well as “for catastrophic environmental damage” lies with the administration of US President Joe Biden.

Leaks on the SP and SP-2 gas pipelines were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism