The film ‘Adipurush’ continues to decline at the box office

It’s been over a week since the release of Bollywood star Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Adipurush’. On one hand, this film is being criticized fiercely. The effect of all this is also visible on the box office collection of the film.

After the release of the film, the collection of the film, which was strong for the first three days, saw a decline from Monday. The situation remained the same on the eighth day as well. Due to Saturday and Sunday being the weekend, there was a slight rush of audience, but it is clear that people decided not to watch the film even on the ninth day. Although the makers and writers have changed some dialogues, but it has not made any significant impact. On the second Saturday, ‘Adipurush’ earned around 5.25 crores. The total box office collection of the film has been 268.55 crores.

The film was expected to do well in the first three days, but the film which collected 86.75 crores in India on the first day, collected only 16 crores on the fourth day. ‘Adipurush’ also holds the record for the biggest decline in the first Monday’s earnings. It is also being said that if the situation remains the same then the film will go off the floors by next week.

Recently, the All India Cine Workers Association had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an FIR against the producers of this film. The film was mired in controversy on the very first day due to negative reviews and controversial dialogues.