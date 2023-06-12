The film ‘Adipurush’ earned well before its release

Two trailers of ‘Adipurush’ starring ‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas and actress Kriti Sanon have been released. Both these trailers got good response from the audience. Now it is being seen that the advance booking of this film is going on in full swing.

Booking of 18,000 tickets for director Om Raut’s upcoming film Kriti Sanon has been done on Sunday. This number of tickets belongs to INOX and Cinepolis. According to media reports, advance booking of 8000 PVR tickets has been done. While 6100 tickets have been sold for INOX and 3500 for Cinepolis.

Many artists have also taken initiative for this film. The number of tickets he has bought has not been disclosed. It was told that Abhishek Agarwal, the producer of The Kashmir Files, has bought 10,000 tickets for ‘Adipurush’. After that actor Ranbir Kapoor also bought 10,000 tickets. Other artists are also said to be involved.

Directed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’ is going to be a modern version of Ramayana. The budget of the film ‘Adipurush’ is around 500 crores. The film will be released in five languages ​​Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. ‘Adipurush’ is all set to hit the theaters on 16th June.