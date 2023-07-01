The film ‘Jawan’ earned crores before its release

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi’s much talked about film ‘Jawaan’ has earned a lot of money even before its release. The music rights of Atlee Kumar-directed film ‘Jawaan’ have been sold for Rs 36 crore. According to media reports, T-Series has bought the music rights of the film “Jawan”. It is said that this is the only record ever in the industry for the music rights of a film to be sold for 36 crores.

Bollywood King Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ is being discussed fiercely. Due to this, the music rights of the film have earned a lot of money. According to a report in Bollywood media, director Atlee Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan will soon release the teaser of this much-awaited action film on social media. However, no official information regarding the date has been revealed. According to the reports going viral on social media, the teaser of Jawan may release on July 7 or July 15.

The teaser of Shahrukh Khan’s film ‘Jawaan’ will be released in the month of July. It is being said that the digital launch of ‘Jawan’ is going to be grand. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee will release the teaser of the film together in this grand event. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the teaser of ‘Jawan’ in a style that no one has seen before. Tamil director Atlee Kumar will debut in the Hindi industry with the film ‘Jawaan’. ‘Jawan’ will release in theaters on 7 September 2023.

The release date of Shahrukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ is Krishna Janmashtami. In such a situation, Shah Rukh Khan’s film is likely to get the benefit of this holiday. The film is directed by South director Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role in this film.