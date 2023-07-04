The film ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will hit the theaters on July 28.

The film ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, directed by Karan Johar, is being discussed a lot at the moment. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will play the lead roles in this film. The first song ‘Tum Kya Mile…’ has been well received by the audience and recently the trailer of the film was launched.

The trailer of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ begins with a car accident. The biggest challenge before Rocky Randhawa in the film is to woo the royal Bengali family of Rani (Alia). Rocky’s family is also against this marriage. The 3 minute 21 second trailer shows that the two end their relationship after failing to adjust with each other’s inmates. What will be the twist in their love story now? How the two will reunite will be revealed in cinemas on July 28.

The trailer reveals that the film is full of family emotional drama, comedy, romance. The trailer shows glimpses of romance, comedy, family drama and then breakup. The whole story revolves around a Delhi boy (Rocky Randhawa) who likes to waste money but later falls in love with Rocky Rani. Both decided to stay at each other’s house for 3-3 months to adjust with the family. What challenges will these two have to face, it will be known only after watching the film.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, actor Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.