The film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ earned well on the first day

Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ released in theaters on Thursday, 29 June. The film received positive response from the audience. So the critics also said that the film is entertaining. The first day’s earnings of the film have come to the fore.

Kiara Advani and Karthik Aryan were seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The audience liked their pairing very much. The film also did quite well. After this the pair is once again returning to the big screen with ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’. But this film has not got the same response as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Also the first day collection of the film is less than that.

According to the initial trend report of ‘Sacnilk’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has collected around Rs 9 crore on the first day of its release. Film makers released it on the holiday of Bakrid. However, this holiday did not help the film much. But, the film’s earnings are likely to increase at the weekend box office.

This romantic love story is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak will be seen in the role of Karthik’s parents. The film is directed by Sameer Scholars.