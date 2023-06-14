The film ‘Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke’ continues to shine at the box office

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and actor Vicky Kaushal’s film ‘Zara Hut Ke Zara Bach Ke’ has become a favorite of the audience. It’s been 12 days since the release of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s romantic drama Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke. In such a situation, a new week has started for this film. Last weekend has been great for the film. Now the makers and stars are very happy to see the earning figures of the film. The film has now earned more than the budget put into the making of the film.

According to media reports, this film of Vicky and Sara was made in a budget of just 40 crores. Apart from Vicky and Sara, there is no third expensive star in the film. The location of the film is also not very expensive. Very simple clothes have been chosen in this film shot in UP. In such a situation, the budget of the film was kept very low. But, there is a lot of romance and drama in this film. In such a situation, people are turning to the theaters to watch the interesting story of Vicky and Sara’s fake divorce.

Now the 12th day earnings figures of the film have come to the fore. As per the report of box office tracker Saknilk, the film has collected 2.60 crores on day 12. After this the total earning of the film has gone up to 58.85 crores. On the other hand, if we talk about the film, the budget of ‘Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke’ is only 40 crores. Its total collection has become 58.85 crores. That is, the film has recovered its entire budget. Also now the film is doing very well.