The film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” has seen a tremendous increase in its earnings.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is doing well at the box office. The film released in cinemas on Friday 2 June. The film earned Rs 5 crore on the first day as it is getting good response from the audience. The weekend earnings of the film have increased.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke brings together Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan on the big screen for the first time. The chemistry between the two has been well-liked by the audience, in such a situation, there is an influx of audience to watch the film. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned Rs 5.49 crore on its opening day. There has been an increase in earnings in the weekend. The film collected Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday. Now Sunday’s figures have also come to the fore.

As per the initial trade report of “SacNilk”, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” has collected Rs 9 crore on its third day i.e. Sunday. The film’s opening weekend collection now stands at Rs 21.69 crore. Made in a budget of just Rs 40 crore, the film has managed to earn Rs 21 crore in three days. In such a situation, it is being speculated that the film can earn average at the box office this week.