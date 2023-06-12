The fire in the tent house in Ghaziabad reached the top of the house, 2 people died, 8 saved their lives by jumping from the roof

Ghaziabad: A case of fire has come to light in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning. A fire broke out in the godown of a tent in the Loni border area. In no time, the fire reached the house above. Two people died in the accident. While eight people present in the house saved their lives by jumping from the roof. Firefighters reached the spot as soon as they got information about the fire. At present the fire has been brought under control.

fire in ghaziabad

This morning a fire broke out in the ground floor of tent businessman Satish in Lal Bagh Colony of Loni Border Police Station area. Above this there are rooms on the floor where all the family members live. A fire broke out in the tent house on Monday morning at around 5.30 am. During this time everyone was fast asleep. In no time, the fire reached the top floor. In which Satish’s mother Barto Devi (70) and sister Mamta (42) died. While eight people were able to save their lives by jumping from the roof. Fire engines reached the spot as soon as the information about the fire was received. The fire was brought under control after a lot of effort. But by then all the things had been burnt to ashes.

Let us tell you that recently there was a fire in the junk godown in Vikas Nagar of Nandgram police station area of ​​Ghaziabad. During this, the fire had taken a formidable form due to the empty bottles of perfume in the godown. In this accident, eight people including mother and son were seriously burnt. All the injured were admitted to the hospital. Three fire engines that reached the spot had brought the fire under control after a lot of effort.

