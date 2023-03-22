The first Baikal planes will not be able to carry passengers

The first Baikal aircraft (LMS-901), which are planned to be delivered to the Far Eastern airline Aurora in 2025, will not be used to transport passengers, Izvestia found out. They will be needed to perform various aerial work – for example, forest protection or air ambulance flights.

This was told to Izvestia by a source in the united Aurora, as well as a source close to the government of the Russian Federation. One of the interlocutors noted that both Aurora and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East are planning to use the new aircraft in aerial work.

A representative of Aurora told Izvestiya that the company is now systematically working on detailing such aerial work.

“We are talking about basing aircraft, routes, planning the number of flight hours and much more. Upon completion of this process, the most effective model for organizing work for this aircraft will be determined, ”Arthur Dee, an official representative of the Sakhalin airline, told Izvestia.

The press services of the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry for the Development of the Far East did not respond to requests from Izvestia. The Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that work on the aircraft is being carried out according to the schedule, and in the basic configuration it will be certified at the end of this year.