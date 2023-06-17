The first batch of Agniveers of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry took the oath of service to the nation.

Srinagar, June 17 (Hindustan). After 24 weeks of rigorous training, the first batch of Agniveers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry were on Saturday administered the oath of service to the nation in the presence of their parents and trainers.

Held at the JK-LI Regimental Center in Srinagar, the ceremony began with the National Salute to the National Flag. The swearing-in was followed by a review of the parade by the Commandant and administered the oath to the Agniveers to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation. This was followed by the closing of the ceremony with the Regimental Song and the National Anthem.

The Army said in a statement that the youths began their rigorous training on January 01, 2023. His training of 24 weeks has increased his physical fitness and stamina. Made them mentally strong and taught them the military skills needed to win the battle. The training focused on their character building, regimental traditions, military history, ethos, brotherhood and above all an inexhaustible spirit.

The Army said that apart from military training, the Agniveers received instruction on various subjects which empower them as responsible, wholesome and contributing citizens of our great nation. They symbolize teamwork, leadership and dynamism.