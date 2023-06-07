The first bullet fired at 3:55 pm, listen to the story of the massacre from the words of DG Prashant Kumar

Lucknow. Notorious gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva of western Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in broad daylight in the district court premises of the capital. Jeeva is said to be close to Mukhtar Ansari. The miscreant shot the young man in the dress of a lawyer. In which he died on the spot. Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar has described this whole incident in this way.

Was produced in the murder case in 2015

The Special DG said that the gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva was produced today (Wednesday) between 3:50 pm to 3:55 pm in connection with the 2015 murder of Gomtinagar Lucknow and SCST incident. Jeeva was brought from District Jail Lucknow under the protection of the police Scott team. As soon as he tried to enter the special judge to testify, a man disguised as a lawyer opened fire. Sanjeev Jeeva was injured during that fire. Head constables Kamlesh Lal and Mohd. were injured. Another woman came on the verandah for her father-in-law’s bail. Her one and a half year old girl was injured. The woman has also been hurt.

Jeeva was the leader of the gang of 36 members

DG Prashant Kumar further explains – Sanjeev Jeeva died during treatment. Both the police constable and the lady Neelam are out of danger. The condition of child Lakshmi remains the same. The state government has given orders to improve their treatment. Jeeva has been the leader of a gang. There are 36 members in his gang. 25 cases are registered in the police stations around western Uttar Pradesh, Farrukhabad and Lucknow. In the main case, Krishnanand Rai is named in the murder of former MLA, former minister Brahmadutt Dwivedi, businessman Amit Dixit. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment in two cases. Was in jail since 2003. Assets worth more than four crores of the police gang have been seized.

Murderer Vijay has been in Jaunpur jail

DG Prashant Kumar further explains – Police and advocates caught the person who killed Sanjeev Jeeva. During that time he got hurt. On enquiry, his name has been told as a resident of Vijay Yadav village Sultanpur district Jonpur. There are two cases on this. There is a kidnapping and POCSO act in this. He has also been in jail. Jaunpur police is also coming for enquiry.

