The first photo of Deepika Kakkar's son came in front, the couple revealed the name, the fans said - Baby's eye...

A lot of happiness has come in the house of TV industry’s famous actress Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim. Couple has welcomed baby boy. However, due to premature delivery, the baby was kept in the NICU. However, now in his latest blog, Shoaib Ibrahim has revealed that the baby is absolutely fine and has returned to his mother. He also showed the first glimpse of the baby and revealed that soon his name will also be revealed to the whole world, as of now we are lovingly calling him Chotu.

Shoaib Ibrahim showed the first glimpse of the baby

Actually Shoaib Ibrahim’s latest blog starts with Rihan’s birthday. Deepika and the actors wish them. Then Deepi says that Rehan had told me that this time Chhotu and I will cut the cake together. Only then when Shoaib came to know that the baby has come out of NICU, he made a plan that he will definitely fulfill this dream of Rehan. He went home and gave this good news to his parents and Saba Ibrahim. Later everyone came to the hospital and Rehaan cut the cake with the baby boy. Meanwhile, fans got to see a little glimpse of the baby in the video.

Deepika has gone baby

Saba Ibrahim saw the baby for the first time and said that brother, your son has completely gone to Deepika Bhabhi. Shoaib agreed on this and said that yes the whole face is on Deepi, but God bless me. Deepika started laughing after hearing this. The actor also said that now our Chhotu will come home in 2-3 days and we are going to make grand preparations for him. At the same time, Rehna became a bit emotional after seeing the baby. He called it the best birthday gift ever.

Deepika Kakkar became a mother on this day

Please tell that on June 21, 2023, Deepika Kakkar gave birth to a son. Shoaib shared this good news on Instagram Story. He said, “Alhamdulillah, today is the morning of 21st June 2023. Our son has arrived. This is a premature delivery, nothing to worry about. Keep us in your prayers.” Deepika shared the screen with Shoaib in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. They fell in love with each other in the show. They got married in 2018 and five years later, the couple became parents to an adorable baby boy.

Dipika Kakar baby boy first photo boy photo