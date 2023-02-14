The first photos of the new crossover Hongqi HS6 appeared

Photo spies managed to photograph a new model of the premium Chinese brand Hongqi, the HS6 crossover without camouflage. This was reported on February 14 by the portal Autonews.

The novelty is made in the corporate style of the brand, the Hongqi brand is included in the FAW. The car is equipped with a huge grille with horizontal lines, which smoothly flows into LED headlights. The rear of the car is distinguished by lanterns with a decorative chrome element that horizontally divides the optics into two parts.

The length of the new car is 4,995 mm and the wheelbase is 2,920 mm. The power plant consists of a two-liter turbo engine with a capacity of 252 hp. With. The maximum speed of the car is declared at the level of 210 km / h.

Salon Hongqi HS6 solved in a minimalist style. The front panel has two touch screens, one of which displays the speedometer and tachometer readings. For the rest of the functionality of the car, the vertical touch screen of the multimedia system is responsible.

According to the portal, Hongqi has previously expressed interest in entering the Russian market with official deliveries of the HS5 crossover and the H9 sedan, which have passed Russian certification. Experts suggest that the new HS6 crossover in the foreseeable future can also get to Russia.

On February 6, it became known that a domestic dealer offered the Russian market a luxury Chinese Hongqi H9 + sedan. The car costs almost 19 million rubles in Russia. Under the hood of the car is a three-liter turbocharged V6 with a capacity of 272 hp. (torque 400 Nm), which works with a seven-speed robot. Experts noted that in China, similar cars cost from 860 thousand yuan (about 8.95 million rubles).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

