The first weddings in 2023 were held at the Mayakovskaya metro station in Moscow

In Moscow, at the Mayakovskaya metro station on the night of February 12, the first weddings in 2023 were held. On February 12, Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of the capital for social development, spoke about this.

“Each couple has its own story associated with Mayakovskaya: someone is a lover of the poet’s work, someone has a romantic story on the subway or on a trip,” Rakova is quoted as saying. website mayor of Moscow.

Three couples have already signed at Mayakovskaya. Registration at the station takes place from 2:30 to 4:00.

In total, according to Rakova, more than 20 couples will get married in the night metro in 2023. Applications are being accepted as part of the New Addresses of Happiness project.

You can apply for marriage at the Mayakovskaya metro station at the Wedding Palace No. 1 by paying a state duty of 350 rubles.

In total, more than 30 different exit sites for marriage registration are available in the capital.

Earlier, a poll showed that the majority of Russians believe that it is best to get married at the age of 24, and that there should be two children.

