The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the action, in which the asphalt in front of the Russian Embassy in London was filled with yellow-blue paint.

“Hundreds of millions in different currencies went to such mediocre psychedelics. Bandera’s nightmare: Russian diplomats in London will trample on the national flag of Ukraine, which his followers laid for them for this, ”she wrote on Thursday, February 23, in her Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day the radio station LBC reported that the road in front of the Russian Embassy in London was painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. After the action, several people were detained.

On February 2, it was reported that anti-Ukrainian billboards appeared in the Polish city of Czestochowa.

Earlier, on January 21, a rally was held in Warsaw against Poland’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Several hundred people took part in the march. The action was organized by the patriotic organization “Compatriots – Kamrady”. The posters contained calls for peace and statements about the inadmissibility of “the shedding of Polish blood”.

Earlier, on December 5, a rally was held in the center of Milan against the supply of weapons to Kyiv and the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions. The protesters stretched a multi-meter banner with the inscription “Enough weapons for Kyiv and anti-Russian sanctions” and marched through the streets of the city with Italian and Russian flags.

On December 3, mass protests took place in Rome against the economic policy of the Italian government and the continued supply of weapons to Ukraine. According to the organizers, about 10,000 people took part in the protest. The last rally in Rome against arms supplies to Kyiv took place on November 5.

Prior to that, on November 21, rallies in support of Russia were held in Leipzig and a number of other German cities. The protesters called Germany a puppet “serving the interests of the United States and NATO”, and also called for a review of sanctions against the Russian Federation, since they “turned into disastrous consequences” for themselves.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.