The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow resolutely rejects Chisinau’s insinuations about Russia’s alleged desire to “undermine” the situation in Moldova. This is stated in the commentary of the diplomat, published on February 14 on website Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Unlike Western countries and Ukraine, we do not interfere in the internal affairs of Moldova and other countries of the world,” Zakharova stressed.

She added that the Foreign Ministry drew attention to the statement of the President of the Republic, Maia Sandu, that the Moldovan departments allegedly confirmed Ukraine’s information about the existence of “Russia’s plan to destabilize the situation in Moldova.”

Such statements have no grounds and evidence and are built in the spirit of the techniques used by the United States, Western countries and the Kiev regime, the diplomat stressed.

“The Moldovan authorities confirmed this fake in order, using the myth of the Russian threat, to divert the attention of Moldovan citizens from internal problems caused, first of all, by the failed socio-economic course of the current administration, to strengthen the fight against dissent and political opponents. Such plans, by the way, are already being implemented, and they are implicated in frankly Russophobic narratives. It is noteworthy that many in Moldova itself perceived M. Sandu’s statement with distrust and bewilderment,” the representative of the Foreign Ministry said.

Zakharova called on the Moldovan authorities to finally show statesmanship, not to succumb to provocations from outside and be guided in their actions by the interests of the citizens of their own country, understanding the great advantages that stable friendly relations with Russia can bring to Moldova.

A day earlier, Sandu appealed to parliament with a request to grant the country’s special services greater powers against the backdrop of an alleged threat of destabilization in the republic. According to her, the opposition wants to change power in the country by armed means, including the seizure of buildings and hostages.

Earlier, on February 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was allegedly aware of Moscow’s “plans” to change power in Moldova. And he even informed the President of Moldova about it.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side has no idea about any plans to destabilize the situation in Moldova.

In early February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that Moldova could “follow the path of Ukraine.” According to him, Sandu is eager to join NATO, wants to unite with Romania and is generally ready for almost anything.

