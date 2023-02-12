The former commander of the Ukrainian nationalist battalion “Azov” (the organization is recognized as a terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation) Maxim Zhorin said that Western tanks do not compensate for the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The situation in Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) is becoming more and more difficult, Zhorin wrote in his Telegram channel on February 11.

“Very heavy battles are going on for every house, for every meter. Our biggest problem is that now the most combat-ready units of our army are losing their best fighters, ”wrote the ex-commander.

On February 10, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that Russian forces fully control three of the four roads along which units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine brought reinforcements to Artemovsk. He clarified that the Russian troops have not yet controlled the route to Chasov Yar.

Prior to that, on February 8, the former LPR ambassador to Moscow, Rodion Miroshnik, said that Russian troops were taking control of all the main heights in the north of the LPR. According to him, this creates favorable conditions for the further advancement of the Russian forces forward.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

