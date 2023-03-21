The founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream company, Ben Cohen, has supported the Eisenhower Media Network (EMN), which is conducting the People’s Power campaign against US military support for Ukraine. The tycoon has committed more than $1 million to the initiative, writes The Daily Beast on 20th of March.

As noted in the material, Cohen’s position is that the United States should use its influence only to move closer to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Earlier, on February 15, an Associated Press poll showed growing dissatisfaction in the United States with arms supplies to Ukraine. Thus, the provision of weapons to Kyiv is supported by 48% of US citizens against 60% in May last year. Another 38% do not support the government’s decision to provide financial assistance to Ukraine.

Prior to this, on January 31, the American edition of Breitbart reported that the first poll released in the United States after the announcement of the supply of Abrams tanks to Ukraine showed that the share of supporters of further support for Kiev among Americans fell below 50% for the first time.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.