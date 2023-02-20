The founder of Pink Floyd criticized the US for silence after the terrorist attacks on the joint venture

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters criticized US President Joe Biden for ignoring the investigation of American journalist Seymour Hersh, who accused Washington of undermining gas pipelines.

“You and the mainstream media seem to think that the Seymour Hersh article and the mysteriously exploded pipeline are of no interest to people,” he said in a video message circulated online to Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his deputy Victoria Nuland, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and other members of the US political elite.

Waters added that blowing up Russian gas pipelines would be considered “an extreme act of global terrorism” if Washington’s involvement in the sabotage is confirmed.

“At first, you, Mr. Biden, openly boasted about your intention and ability to do this. And recently, Nuland boasted about how happy she was with turning him into “trash at the bottom of the sea.” In addition, Blinken boasts about how perfectly his destruction fits the US imperial plans. But now your idiotic mouthpiece [пресс-секретарь госдепартамента] Ned Price denies the US had anything to do with it. We have not heard any statements on this subject from you, Mr. President,” the musician emphasized.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published his investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. It says that American divers planted bombs during the NATO exercises Baltops in the Baltic Sea last June, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, according to the journalist, were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

The Pentagon, for its part, rejected the involvement of the United States in undermining the gas pipelines.

After that, on February 15, Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 in connection with new information about the blowing up of gas pipelines. It is scheduled for February 21st.

On February 16, the State Duma adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream lines. It notes that the responsibility “for causing multibillion-dollar damage” to the energy infrastructure of Russia and a number of European countries, as well as “for catastrophic environmental damage” lies with the Biden administration.

Leaks at Nord Stream were discovered on 26 September. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency.