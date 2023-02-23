February 23, 2023, 11:21 – BLiTZ – News

The founder of the People’s Militia of the LPR, Colonel Vitaly Kiselev, said that among the Ukrainian military fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the most motivated are residents of the liberated regions who want to take revenge on their remaining relatives and friends.

Kiselev noted that many eastern Ukrainians in the Armed Forces of Ukraine are going to take revenge on their relatives and friends for being committed to the Russian World.

The colonel gave an example of the city of Kharkov, which, according to him, has always been a “gangster-Cop” in Ukraine. Currently, according to Kiselyov, conditions for the inhabitants of Kharkiv have become so difficult that many normal people are forced to leave the city.

According to Kiselyov, the tactics of the Russian military is to destroy the most motivated Ukrainian military. He refers to them soldiers from the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv regions, Zaporozhye and Kherson, who are fighting on the side of the Ukrainian army.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.