The fourth mantra of Baba Baidyanath’s Panchshul – Panchakshar, chanting it gives freedom from sins, know the importance of Namah Shivay

By Dr. Motilal. Panchakshar Mantra is the fourth mantra of the five mantras mentioned by the Panchshul of Baba Baidyanath Temple. Panchshul tells the importance of “Panchakshar Mantra” as the fourth mantra. “Namah Shivay” is a five letter mantra. Omkar Pranav himself is Panchakshar. In the Panchakshar mantra, the past, all-knowing, all-doing, all-pervading, all-pervasive Shiva is distinguished by all the three qualities. Ishaan etc. who are the subtle monosyllabic form of Brahma, all of them are situated respectively in the five letter mantra “Namah Shivay”. This five letter mantra is the Abhidhaan or reader of Shiva and that Shiva is the Abhidheya or reader. This mantra has been considered proved to be the form of Supreme Shiva because of being in the form of subject and subject. The pure sentence five letter mantra that that omniscient Shiva has recited, that proof is ghost only. Even a mediocre person who is engaged in chanting Panchakshar mantra gets freed from sin.

What is God Sadashiv called in Shivpuran

God Sadashiv says in Shivpuran, all categories of people of Kalikal become free from worldly bondage by devotion by taking shelter of my most captivating Panchakshari mantra. The one who worships me with devotion even once with Panchakshar mantra, he also reaches my abode with the glory of this mantra. That’s why penance, yagya, fasting and rules are not even equal to the tenth art of worshiping me with this five letter mantra. All the devotees have equal rights in this Panchakshar mantra of mine. That’s why it is the best mantra. People, Vedas, Maharishi, Sanatan Dharma, Gods and the whole world are sustained by the effect of Panchakshar Mantra. In the holocaust, when the world is destroyed and the whole universe merges with nature, then only the Shiva element remains. At that time all the gods and scriptures are situated in this five letter mantra only.

Meaning of Panchakshar Mantra

The word “Namah” should be used in the beginning of this mantra. After that of the post “Shivaay”. This is the Panchakshari Vidya, which is the head of all Shrutis. All the letters of this mantra are seeds, however the second letter should be considered as the seed of this mantra. This letter is “M”. This is the seed of Som. Bhagwati Uma is Somrupini. Sudha Swaroopini-Uma resides in the seed of this mantra. Their attention is first of all essential. The fourth letter with a long vowel should be understood as Keelak and the fifth year as “Shakti”. The sage of this mantra is Vamdev, the line is verse and Shiva is its deity. Gautam, Atri, Vishwamitra, Angira and Bhardwaj are the five sages of negative characters. Gayatri, Anushtup, Trishtup, Vrihati and Virat these five are the verses of those five letters. Indra, Rudra, Vishnu, Brahma, and Skanda these five are a deity of those five letters. The five faces of Lord Shiva are the places of these five letters. The first letter of the Panchakshara mantra is sublime, the second and the fourth are also sublime. The fifth is vocalized and the third is granted. Panchakshar Pranav is the huge heart of Shiva. “Nakar” is the head, “Makar” is the crest, “Shi” is the crest. “Va” is the eye and “Yakar” is the setting.

This five letter mantra in the form of “Namah Shivayai” also becomes the original mantra of Bhagwati Uma. Seven crore Mahamantras including Pranav are engrossed in this Panchakshar mantra. In this way, this Panchakshar mantra belongs to both God Sadashiv and Bhagwati Uma. Both are integral. Panchshul indicates that “Shiva and Shiva” are sitting side by side in this temple of Vaidyanath. This Panchakshar mantra is equally fruitful for both the wise and the foolish. There is no need for any other rituals, only devotion towards Shiva is needed. Lord Ashutosh Bholenath has opened his door for everyone through this Panchakshar mantra. The Panchshul located on the top of the Baidyanath temple inspires to know in honor of the Panchakshara Mantra, the fourth of the five Mahamantras.

(The author is Dr. Motilal Dwari, educationist cum former principal of Hindi Vidyapeeth)

