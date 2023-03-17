The French are outraged by the adoption of pension reform and warned of a popular uprising

March 17 - BLiTZ. The French government passed a pension reform law without parliamentary approval. The French took to the streets with mass protests and announced a further increase in resistance.

The protests were attended by young people, pensioners and workers from various sectors of the economy, who will now need to work until the age of 64 to retire.

BFMTV: Opposition MPs vote no confidence in French government over pension reform situation 17 March 2023 at 17:41

People are not going to give up, they want to show the government that if the use of force has begun, then the protest will no longer be peaceful.

President Macron announced his intention to carry out pension reform during his first presidential term, but the project was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.