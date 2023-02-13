The French Foreign Ministry urged its citizens to immediately leave Belarus

On Monday, February 13, the French Foreign Ministry called on its citizens to leave Belarus in connection with the situation in Ukraine. About it reported on the website of the department.

The ministry noted that “any trips to Belarus are strictly not recommended” in the context of Russia’s actions in Ukraine and the closure of Belarusian airspace. R.T.

“The French, who are on the territory of Belarus, are invited to leave the country without delay by road through Lithuania, Poland or Latvia,” the message says.

Also, the French Foreign Ministry said that citizens wishing to fly out of Belarus need to apply for an exit visa at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus.

Earlier, on February 12, the US Embassy in Moscow urged American citizens to leave Russia promptly and refrain from traveling to the state. The diplomatic mission explained this by the risk of “unpredictable consequences”, allegedly refusing to leave the country for Americans with dual citizenship and depriving them of the opportunity to receive consular assistance, the TV channel reports.Star“.

On February 7, a note was handed over to the US embassy in Moscow demanding an end to interference in Russia’s internal affairs. According to a source close to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the new US ambassador, Lynn Tracy, has been given a hard line on the need to strictly comply with Russian laws. In addition, diplomats were warned against subversive activities.

