The French Senate voted for the adoption of pension reform

As it became known on March 12, the French Senate adopted a pension reform. On the pages EurAsiaDaily citing the France Presse agency, they reported that 195 deputies voted in favor, 112 were against.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born said on her social media page that the Senate adopted the text of the pension reform after hundreds of hours of debate. According to Born, a decisive step has been taken “which will secure the future of our pensions.”

In Paris, the police used tear gas during a demonstration against pension reform March 11, 2023 at 21:12

Earlier it was reported that protests broke out again in the country against the adoption of the new reform. The demonstrators rioted and attacked police officers.

The reform, which involves raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, was introduced by Elizabeth Bourne on 10 January. The first demonstration took place on 19 January. On this day, about 2 million people took to the rallies across the country.