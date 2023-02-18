February 18, 2023, 09:49 – BLiTZ – News

Twitter users ridiculed the plans of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to win the conflict with Russia in 2023. A video with an excerpt from his speech at the Munich Security Conference was published on the page of the French TV channel LCI.

One of the Marr users said that he could no longer tolerate Zelensky and his idiotic plans. Another user “Paul Detars” pointed out that Russia was ready for peace talks and urged Zelensky to stop killing young people.

Some users have made more critical comments.

For example, Guba Emmanuel offered to “hand over Zelensky to psychiatry,” and Stefan Panikolaou asked: “how can you show us such shit?” A user with the pseudonym “Point of View” stated that Zelensky is asking for weapons today and will ask people tomorrow. A reader with the nickname “Lolo02” urged Zelensky to go to the front with his people.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.