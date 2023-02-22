The frigate “Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov” arrived in the port of Richards Bay for an exercise

A trilateral naval exercise with the South African National Defense Forces and the Navy of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA Navy) will be conducted by the crew of the frigate “Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov”, which arrived in the port of Richards Bay (South Africa).

During the exercise, the main task will be to work out measures to counter threats to security at sea, to demonstrate the readiness of the forces of the fleets to jointly maintain regional peace and stability, the press service of the Northern Fleet reported.

In addition to the exercise, the Russian frigate and the North Sea sailors will take part in ceremonial events dedicated to the celebration of the Day of the Armed Forces of the Republic of South Africa. During the stay of the frigate in the port, the parties will hold sports competitions between the sailors of the Russian Federation, South Africa and China.

In the port of Richards Bay, the frigate was visited by the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, who arrived in South Africa the day before. At the beginning of last week, a Russian ship made a business call at the port of Cape Town on the Atlantic coast. There he replenished fresh water and food supplies, and then visited the port of Durban (South Africa) on the coast of the Indian Ocean.

The frigate “Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov” is a modern multi-purpose ship with guided missile weapons designed to solve problems in distant sea and ocean zones.

The frigate was accepted into the Russian Navy in 2018, and in 2021 it was finalized for the use of Zircon hypersonic missiles. A ship armed with Zircons is capable of inflicting pinpoint powerful strikes against any enemy targets at sea and on land. A feature of the Zircon hypersonic missiles is the ability to reliably overcome any modern and advanced air defense and missile defense systems.

On February 10, the frigate “Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov” carried out artillery firing at a sea target in the Atlantic Ocean. A week earlier, on February 3, it became known that the Russian frigate would conduct a combat training launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile during international exercises. This will be the first time the Zircons have been used in international exercises.

Prior to that, on January 25, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov of the Fleet of the Soviet Union, in accordance with the training situation, worked out the organization of a missile strike with a Zircon hypersonic missile against a sea target in the western part of the Atlantic, simulating a mock enemy ship located at a distance.

In early January, Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremony of entering the Admiral Gorshkov into service.