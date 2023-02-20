There is no quick way to peacefully resolve the conflict in Ukraine. About this on Monday, February 20, the newspaper writes financial times.

According to Western analysts, if Kyiv is going to win, it must be done quickly. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lack ammunition and equipment, in particular fighter jets, that could be useful for quick success.

“It is the Russians who are making little progress on the battlefield at the moment, so the Ukrainians may soon be forced to cede Bakhmut (Artemovsk. – Ed.), Where the fighting is now ongoing,” the material says.

Earlier in the day, China’s Global Times wrote that Europe is mired in hatred of Russia and the US wants Russia defeated at all costs, making it difficult to start negotiations on the Ukraine crisis.

Also on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden, at a press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Kyiv, noted that hard days, weeks and years await Ukraine.

On January 27, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Biden could end the conflict in Ukraine fairly quickly if he wanted to, by giving instructions to the Kyiv regime. However, according to him, the head of the White House does not want to use this key, but, on the contrary, chooses the path of further pumping weapons into Ukraine.

Prior to that, on January 25, former US President Donald Trump assured on his social network Truth Social that he could peacefully resolve the conflict in Ukraine in a day. He pointed out that the conflict might not have taken place initially if he had been in the presidency.

In October, the ex-President of the United States pointed out that the rhetoric of the government of the current head of the American state became the reason for the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. At the same time, he announced the need for the United States to demand immediate negotiations on a peaceful end to the conflict in order to avoid its escalation into a third world war.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass