The future of the unemployed is improving with the skill development mission in UP, now 15,000 jobs will be available with training

World Youth Skills Day 2023: The thirty-second President of America, Franklin D. Roosevelt had said that we cannot always build the future of our youth, but we can definitely prepare our youth for the future. The Yogi government seems to be implementing this idea. Through the skill development training being run for the youth, they have started tightening their noose on the institutions to turn the claims of providing jobs into reality by providing technical education.

Now not only will the unemployed have to be given jobs after training, but they will also have to be given a pay scale of 15000 from the minimum. Not only this, the unemployed will also have to submit the salary slips to the institutions for three months in the department. Only after this they will be paid for the training.

By giving skill development training in Uttar Pradesh, they are made to stand on their own feet. By giving technical training, they are made to stand on their feet. Let us tell you that for imparting technical education, training is being given in 800 registered institutions in the state. After giving training courses, the institutions also have to provide jobs to at least 50 percent of the youth.

In view of inflation, the salary has been increased – MD Andra Vamsi

Andra Vamsi, MD, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, said that in view of inflation, the minimum wage has been increased. At present, 3.5 lakh youth are being trained in the state. Institutions will have to provide jobs to at least 50 percent of the youth and three months’ salary slip will also have to be submitted to the institutions. Only after this payment will be made. Apart from this, the money for the dress of the trainees will be sent to the account of the youth.

This is how you can take admission

Explain that high school or inter pass youth whose age is between 18 to 35 years can register for training. Free training is given at the nearest center after registration on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission www.upsdm.gov.in. Let us tell you that under the Skill Development Mission, free training is given according to the interest of the youth in more than 700 trades including fashion designing, plumber, computer training, painting, driving, welder.

That’s why World Skills Day is celebrated

World Youth Skills Day is celebrated worldwide on 15 July every year by the United Nations General Assembly. The announcement to celebrate this day was made on 18 December 2014. The purpose of this day is to develop ‘entrepreneurial skills’ among the youth and to make these youth aware of its strategic importance for the development of the country.

Let us tell you that according to the recently published United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report, 64% of India’s population is between the age group of 15 to 64 years, while 26% of the population is between the age group of 10 to 24 years and 7% The population is in the age group of more than 65 years.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana

The purpose of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana is to make good use of their youth power to unemployed youth, through which youth are trained in their favorite skills. When his training is complete and he becomes proficient in his work. So they are provided with a job. Along with this, a certificate is also given by the government. With this certificate, it is very easy for the youth to get a job. After this, youth employment of the country removes their unemployment, along with this the country also progresses.

skill development scheme

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India has so far skilled more than 1 crore 37 lakh youth with the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Under this scheme, youth are trained in 40 areas including construction, electronics and hardware, food processing, furniture and fittings, handicrafts, gems and jewellery, leather technology. Under this scheme, skill training is given to the youth through 32 thousand training partners at 5 thousand training centers in the country. Let us tell you that in Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3, training is given through short term training, recognition of prior learning, special project.

