February 25, 2023, 14:01 – BLiTZ – News The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Russian army continues the offensive on almost the entire front.

Russian troops are focusing their main efforts on the Kupyansky, Krasnolimansky, Bakhmutsky (Artemovsky), Avdeevsky and Mining directions, the report says: about 70 attacks were carried out.

On the Kupyansky and Krasnolimansky directions, Russian forces are improving the tactical situation in the Masyutovka area and knocking out the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Serebryansky forestry.

In the Artyomovsk direction, the Russian army strikes at the positions of Ukrainian militants and conducts assault operations near the settlements of Berkhovka, Ivanovskoye and Severnaya. Aerial reconnaissance is also actively used to control artillery fire.

On the Avdeevka and Mining directions, the Russian army is conducting offensive operations in the areas of Pervomaisky, Nevelsky and Maryinka.

Russian troops delivered 27 air strikes and made 75 launches from the MLRS.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.