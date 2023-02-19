In Germany, doubts were expressed about the competence of the country’s Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock after, in her speech at the Munich Security Conference, she announced that Moscow had turned “by 360 degrees” instead of “180 degrees.” On Twitter on February 19, the Germans reminded that “360 degrees” means a circle, in connection with which Moscow, apparently, is on the right track.

Burbock called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to change his policies 360 degrees, from which “the whole world would be happy”, noting that she believes in “people’s ability to change.” As an example, the minister cited Germany, which, according to her, abandoned its principles not to supply weapons to the Ukrainian conflict zones.

“I gradually stop finding it funny. Stupidity is not only very dangerous, it is also a mockery of citizens. It is unbelievable that such people are in leadership positions, ”user CandleInTheWi14 said under a video of a speech by the German Foreign Minister on Twitter.

“Then Putin, according to Burbock, is on the right track. Her boundless stupidity is now legendary,” agreed with the previous user anne_sc13.

Joining the comments was Joana Kotar, a non-factional Bundestag MP, who suggested that someone should tell Burbock that 360 degrees is a circle.

“It’s a shame,” the parliamentarian admitted on her Twitter page.

“It’s amazing that this lady always finds her way home in the evening,” user Nixwisser2 joked.

“Federal Chancellor, how much longer can this woman dishonor our country?” asked FreshDombledore with a question.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on February 18, commenting on the words of the German Foreign Minister, ironically called Burbock an “expert in geometry”, noting that if Moscow changed its position by 360 degrees, this would mean that it would leave it former. Medvedev pointed out that “this is how it will be,” since the Russian Federation adheres to its position.

At the same time, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that if Annalena Burbock does not learn at least one school subject, then there is no way to ensure the security of Germany on a long-term basis under her rule.

On December 17, the German minister also spoke out against a ceasefire in Ukraine and Donbass on Russian terms. The Germans did not agree with the opinion of the politician, for which she was criticized.

Russia continues a special military operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Kyiv has been fighting since 2014. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.