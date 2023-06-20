The girl died due to dog bite in Agra, postmortem report stated the cause of death due to drowning

Agra. Stray dogs attacked two sisters playing in the garden of the village located in Dauki area of ​​Agra, UP. After which a sister died during treatment. After the death of the girl, her post-mortem was done. The reason which has been revealed in the post mortem report shows the great negligence of the doctors. In the post-mortem report, the girl’s death is being told due to drowning in water. But the same ACP had inspected the spot. He told that the girl died due to dog bite. After the post mortem report came, there is anger among the family members of the girl, they say that this post mortem report is wrong. At the same time, he has demanded action against the doctor from the CMO.

Know the whole matter

According to the information, on June 12, two sisters Rashmi and Kanchan were playing in the garden, 100 meters away from the house in village Kui Kumargarh under police station Dauki. Then stray dogs surrounded both of them and attacked them. Hearing the noise, the people around came running and took the girls to the hospital in an injured condition. Where Kanchan died during treatment in the hospital. The doctor had told that the teeth of the dogs were buried on his neck. Due to deep wound, he could not be saved. After which the police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

Family alleges negligence

The post mortem report of the girl child has come out. In which his death is being told due to drowning in water. After seeing the post mortem report, the girl’s family members are very upset and there is anger in them. On the other hand, in this case, ACP Saurabh Singh says that the relatives have complained about negligence in the post-mortem report. Investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken. Kanchan is not the first girl to lose her life due to the menace of stray dogs. A few months ago, 10-year-old innocent Gunjan of Dahtora was attacked by dogs. He had 26 wounds and had more than 50 stitches. Even after treatment, his life could not be saved.

