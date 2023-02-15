The girl received burns in the kindergarten of Nizhny Tagil – DOS

February 15, 2023, 10:17 – BLiTZ – News A two-year-old girl suffered burns during her stay at a kindergarten in Nizhny Tagil. According to the father of the child, before the ambulance arrived, neither the teachers nor the health worker of the preschool educational institution provided first aid to his daughter. Thus, the trauma of the child was only aggravated. Kindergarten staff did not comment on the incident. About it informs “360”.

The child received a burn on January 25. The girl’s father was called by his wife and asked to come to the kindergarten as soon as possible to pick up their daughter with burns and take her to the hospital. The mother of the child is also an employee of this institution, but is responsible for another group.

The girl’s father stressed that the ambulance arrived at the kindergarten five to seven minutes after his arrival. Doctors immediately began to provide first aid to the injured child.

“Before that, neither the educators nor the medical worker of the kindergarten provided first aid, thereby exacerbating the burns that my daughter received,” the father shared with reporters.

After that, the girl and her mother were taken to the hospital. Doctors diagnosed the injured child with burns of the second and third degrees of severity.

The father returned to the kindergarten, trying to find out the causes of what had happened and to identify the perpetrators. However, the head of the kindergarten stated that she would not give him an explanation. She stressed that within 10 days he would be provided with an act with the results of the investigation. According to the girl’s father, more time has passed since that conversation, but no explanation was given to him. In this regard, the man decided to write a statement to the police and the prosecutor’s office.

It is noted that the senior teacher of children’s fat, Elena Lobova, did not comment on what happened to the child and the 360 ​​journalists who turned to her with this request.

“Unfortunately, we do not give comments on this matter,” she said.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that in the Moskovsky district of St. Petersburg, a 12-year-old teenager was hospitalized from school with head burns. According to preliminary data, the victim was hit by a jet of hot water from a faucet at a school.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

