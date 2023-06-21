The government has so far bought 55.8 million tonnes of rice and 26.2 million tonnes of wheat.

New Delhi, 21 June (Hindustan Times). The central government has so far procured 5.58 crore tonnes of rice in the current marketing season 2022-23. With this, the government has paid a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1.7 lakh crore to 1.22 crore farmers.

The Ministry of Food and Public Distribution said in a statement on Wednesday that 55.8 million tonnes of rice has been procured so far. Wheat procurement so far in Rabi marketing year 2023-24 (April-March) has been 26.2 million tonnes, which is more than last year’s total procurement of 18.8 million tonnes. The government has paid a minimum support price of about Rs 55,680 crore to 21.29 lakh farmers for wheat.

A total of 83 million tonnes of paddy (55.8 million tonnes of rice) has been procured till June 19 in the current Kharif marketing season (October-September). After converting it into rice in mills, about 4.01 crore tonnes of rice has been received in the central pool, while 1.5 crore tonnes of rice is yet to be received. 1.22 crore farmers have benefited from the Centre’s rice procurement programme. They have been paid about Rs 1,71,000 crore as MSP.

According to the ministry, the combined stock of wheat and rice has reached 57 million tonnes, which is satisfactory for the country’s food grain requirements. The government has set a target of procuring 62.6 million tonnes of rice in the 2022-23 marketing season. FCI had procured more than 5.75 crore tonnes of rice in the marketing season 2021-22. It is noteworthy that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) procures paddy and wheat under the Minimum Price Support Scheme with state agencies. After the purchase of paddy, it is converted into rice in the mills.