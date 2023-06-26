the government was very kind to the close ones in the transfer of teachers 6880 got the benefit of government job of husband and wife aks | In the transfer of teachers, the government was very kind to the ‘close ones’, 6880 husbands

Lucknow. The Basic Education Department has transferred 16,614 teachers and teachers working in council schools on Monday. However, 45,914 teachers had applied online for transfer on the portal developed by the National Informatics Center. On the basis of the online application by the teacher and teacher, the marks of preference filled by them, the preference of the district for transfer and on the basis of total marks, the process of transfer was done on the basis of applications verified by the District Basic Education Officer. According to the information received from the Basic Education Department, out of 16,614 transferred teachers and teachers, 12267 are female teachers. The number of teachers is 4,337.