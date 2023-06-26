-Advertisement-
International

the government was very kind to the close ones in the transfer of teachers 6880 got the benefit of government job of husband and wife aks | In the transfer of teachers, the government was very kind to the ‘close ones’, 6880 husbands

By Blitz India Desk
Teachers of Bihar knocked on the door of Hon'ble, demanding unconditional status of state worker
-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-

Lucknow. The Basic Education Department has transferred 16,614 teachers and teachers working in council schools on Monday. However, 45,914 teachers had applied online for transfer on the portal developed by the National Informatics Center. On the basis of the online application by the teacher and teacher, the marks of preference filled by them, the preference of the district for transfer and on the basis of total marks, the process of transfer was done on the basis of applications verified by the District Basic Education Officer. According to the information received from the Basic Education Department, out of 16,614 transferred teachers and teachers, 12267 are female teachers. The number of teachers is 4,337.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
-Advertisement-

- A word from our sponsors -

-Advertisement-

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved