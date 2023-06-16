The government will give assistance to the migrant people due to cyclone

Ahmedabad, June 16 (Hindustan Times). The government will give assistance to the people affected by the Biparjoy cyclonic storm. The government will help them on the basis of 5 days. This assistance will be given at the rate of Rs 100 per day to adults and Rs 60 per day to children.

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy has moved further after making landfall in Kutch. Mandvi and Dwarka in Kutch district have suffered maximum damage due to the cyclonic storm. Apart from this, damage has also occurred in Jamnagar, Porbandar and Morbi. To help the people, the government will give assistance to one lakh 8 thousand people who were shifted before the storm. In which adults will be given 500 rupees for 5 days and children will be given a total amount of 300 rupees.