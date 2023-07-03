The governor met the relatives of the slain Trinamool worker, said: no more bloody games in the state

West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose reached Basanti area of ​​South 24 Parganas on Monday morning after returning from visiting northern districts. Where he had come to meet the family members of a Trinamool Congress worker killed in the pre-poll violence in the state. However, due to misunderstanding by the police, the governor could not meet the family members of the deceased Trinamool leader. Although talked to other residents of the area. He inquired about the law and order situation there and assured all possible help to the people.

Demand for CBI inquiry from the governor

When Governor CV Anand came to know that he could not meet the victim, he called her to Canning. Where the victim said that she does not trust the state police in the murder of her father. She wants a CBI inquiry. Met Governor CV Anand Bose and pleaded for justice. He told the governor that the state police has completely failed. I trust only you. The governor has assured them of help.

Youth Trinamool worker was murdered on Saturday night

Significantly, the Trinamool worker was identified as Jiyarul Molla (52), who was shot dead late on Saturday night. Then he was returning home from Canning city. Manwara, the daughter of the deceased, has alleged that her father was receiving death threats from rival factions. Manwara is the Trinamool Congress candidate from Kathalberia Gram Panchayat. He demanded a CBI inquiry into his father’s death case. The governor also visited the place where the body of Ziarul Molla was found. There he talked to the villagers.

Governor’s tour of violence-prone areas continues

Governor CV Anand Bose says that politics of violence will not work in Bengal. Strict action will be taken against the violence happening during the Panchayat elections in Bengal. It may be noted that the Governor had earlier visited the election violence-affected areas of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district and Canning and Bhangar in South 24 Parganas. Three-tier panchayat elections will be held in the state on July 8 for about 74,000 seats in Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats. About 5.67 crore people will be able to exercise their franchise in these elections.