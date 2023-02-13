The governor of Novosibirsk confirmed the death of 14 people as a result of a gas explosion

The death toll from a gas explosion and the subsequent collapse of a residential building in the Zaeltsevsky district of Novosibirsk amounted to 14 people. This was announced on Monday, February 13, by the governor of the region Andrei Travnikov.

“14 people died, which, of course, is very regrettable. Once again, condolences to all family and friends. At the same time, 14 people were saved right in the destruction zone, ”he quotes NGS.

Earlier, on February 10, the Izvestia source named the same figure.

An explosion of household gas occurred on February 9 at around 7:43 (3:43 Moscow time) in a five-story panel building on Lineinaya Street. 30 apartments were destroyed in the building. The EMERCOM of the Russian Federation on February 10 completed the analysis of the rubble of a residential building. The collapse area was 200 square meters. m.

On February 10, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Novosibirsk Region reported that emergency services rescued 14 people from the rubble after a gas explosion, including a child. Of these, nine people with varying degrees of injuries were taken to medical facilities.

The governor of the region declared February 10 a day of mourning for those killed in the explosion. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that what happened is a tragedy, expressing condolences to the families of the victims, and wished recovery to the victims.

The families of the victims will be paid compensation of 1 million rubles, the victims – 200-400 thousand rubles (depending on the severity of the injuries).

On February 10, the court arrested the defendants in the case, Irina Urbakh and Yevgeny Kavun, for two months. A criminal case was initiated against them under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”). The investigation found that a few days before the incident, they were performing maintenance work on gas stoves in several apartments of the multi-storey building in which the explosion occurred. The suspects presented themselves as employees of Mezhregiongaz Service LLC.

