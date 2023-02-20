A resident of the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod region died as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced in his Telegram channel by the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

“One person died – a woman with multiple shrapnel wounds in serious condition died in an ambulance,” he specified.

Also known to be injured. The man received shrapnel wounds to his legs and was taken to the hospital.

According to Gladkov, the nationalists attacked the parking lot and the amenity building of the poultry farm, where employees of the enterprise are preparing for their shift.

The head of the Shebekinsky urban district Vladimir Zhdanov arrived at the scene, employees of law enforcement and emergency structures are working.

“We are now taking all employees of the enterprise to a safe distance,” the governor concluded.

The day before, a 12-year-old schoolgirl was killed due to the shelling of nationalists in Novaya Tavolzhanka. Gladkov, who arrived at the scene of the tragedy, said that at the time the shell hit, the girl was on the street and was talking to her father on the phone.

The Russian Investigative Committee launched an investigation.

Earlier, on February 16, Gladkov reported that a local resident had been injured from attacks by Ukrainian militants in the village of Voznesenovka, Shebekinsky urban district. The man received a concussion.

In early February, a 70-year-old resident of the village of Kazinka, Valuysky urban district, died from shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.